Food hygiene ratings handed to 13 South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 11:13 am

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Pass: Westwood House Nursing Home at 1 East Milton Grove, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on June 29

    • Pass: Hunter House Museum at Maxwellton Road, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on June 28

    • Pass: Subway at 135 Union Street, Larkhall, Lanarkshire; rated on June 23

    • Pass: Livingstone's at David Livingstone Centre, Station Road, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on June 21

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Pass: East Kilbride Sports Club at Torrance House Calderglen Country Park, Strathaven Road, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on June 30

    • Pass: Hundred Acres & Trevi Function Room at 360 Curtis Avenue, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on June 28

    • Pass: East Kilbride Golf Club at Chapelside Road, Nerston, East Kilbride; rated on June 22

    • Pass: Mavrix at 137a Quarry Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on June 22

    Takeaways

    Plus five ratings for takeaways:

    • Pass: Italian Feast at 63 Laighstonehall Road, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on July 1

    • Pass: Domino's Pizza at 41 Main Street, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on June 30

    • Pass: BIGGY'S KITCHEN at Unit B, 4 Rennie Place, College Milton Indest East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on June 28

    • Pass: Fireaway Designer Pizza - East Kilbride at 15 Maxwellton Avenue, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on June 20

    • Improvement Required: Jasmine Jasmine Takeaway at 227 Hamilton Road, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on May 23