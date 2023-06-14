Food hygiene ratings handed to 13 South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Get Stuffed at 7 Margaret Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on June 8

• Pass: Southview Care Home at 34 Howieshill Avenue, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on June 8

• Pass: Yakitori House at 5 St Bryde Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on May 30

• Pass: Care UK Cathkin Care Home at 147 Glasgow Road, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on May 23

• Pass: Al's Sweets, Treats & Desserts at 61 Glasgow Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on May 16

• Pass: Al Manzar at 65 Glasgow Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on May 16

• Pass: ROSSO RO525 Ltd at 25 Main Street, Bothwell, Glasgow; rated on March 27

• Improvement Required: China Cuisine at 17 Kirkton Street, Carluke, Lanarkshire; rated on May 16

• Improvement Required: Lucky Oriental at 66 Main Street, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on May 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Carrigan's at 100 Broompark Road, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on June 8

• Pass: The Ranch Bar & Legends Diner at 2 Duke Street, Larkhall; rated on May 17

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Spicy Village at 130 Dukes Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on May 16