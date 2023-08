Food hygiene ratings handed to 14 South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Gouldings Garden Centre at Dalpatrick Farm, Rosebank, Carluke Lanarkshire; rated on August 1

• Pass: Chatelherault Inn at 94 Carlisle Road, Ferniegair, Hamilton; rated on July 28

• Pass: Meldrum House at 2 Walnut Grove, Greenhills; rated on July 28

• Pass: Abbeyfield House at 2a Station Road, Strathaven, Lanarkshire; rated on July 25

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Carrigans Eating House at Strathaven Road, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on July 25

• Pass: China Cottage Chinese Take Awa at 171-173 Maxwellton Avenue, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on July 23

• Pass: HAFC Stadium Limited at New Douglas Park, Cadzow Avenue, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on June 29

• Improvement Required: Deli's Brunch Club at 3 Allanton Gardens, Fernigair, Hamilton; rated on July 6

Takeaways

And six ratings have been handed to takeaways:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Gyros Larkhall at 2 Raploch Street, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire; rated on August 1

• Pass: Yung Takeaway at 157 Low Waters Road, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on July 31

• Pass: Manzil at 7 Green Street, Strathaven, South Lanarkshire; rated on July 13

• Pass: Baba G at 255 Castlemilk Road, Glasgow; rated on June 26

• Pass: The Manzil at 47 Thornton Road, Kirkmuirhill, Lanark; rated on June 15