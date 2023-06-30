Food hygiene ratings handed to 15 South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Duncraggan at 73 Blairbeth Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on June 22

• Pass: The Westend Restaurant at 73 Strathaven Road, Kirkmuirhill, Lanark; rated on June 8

• Pass: Victoria Grill at 9 Greenhills Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on May 30

• Pass: Share A Like at 4 Cornwall Way, Town Centre East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on May 23

• Pass: Murray's Munchies at 109 Low Waters Road, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on March 21

• Improvement Required: The Cedarwood Bistro at 43 Newfield Place, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on June 1

• Improvement Required: 13 Barn St at 13 Barn Street, Strathaven, South Lanarkshire; rated on May 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: Red Deer Bowling Club at Red Deer Centre, Alberta Avenue, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on June 19

Takeaways

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Cafe Rubab at 11 Lovat Place, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on June 27

• Pass: Oh my goodness Desserts at 27 Townhead Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on June 22

• Pass: DOLCE CRAVINGS at 229 Low Waters Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on June 21

• Pass: Good Luck at 166 Keir Hardie Road, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire; rated on June 15

• Pass: Spice of life at 13 Maxwellton Avenue, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on June 12

• Improvement Required: Carluke Curry House at Ground Floor, 3 High Street, Carluke, South Lanarkshire; rated on June 1