Food hygiene ratings handed to 15 South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Duncraggan at 73 Blairbeth Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on June 22
• Pass: The Westend Restaurant at 73 Strathaven Road, Kirkmuirhill, Lanark; rated on June 8
• Pass: Victoria Grill at 9 Greenhills Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on May 30
• Pass: Share A Like at 4 Cornwall Way, Town Centre East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on May 23
• Pass: Murray's Munchies at 109 Low Waters Road, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on March 21
• Improvement Required: The Cedarwood Bistro at 43 Newfield Place, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on June 1
• Improvement Required: 13 Barn St at 13 Barn Street, Strathaven, South Lanarkshire; rated on May 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Pass: Red Deer Bowling Club at Red Deer Centre, Alberta Avenue, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on June 19
Takeaways
Plus seven ratings for takeaways:
• Pass: Cafe Rubab at 11 Lovat Place, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on June 27
• Pass: Oh my goodness Desserts at 27 Townhead Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on June 22
• Pass: DOLCE CRAVINGS at 229 Low Waters Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on June 21
• Pass: Good Luck at 166 Keir Hardie Road, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire; rated on June 15
• Pass: Spice of life at 13 Maxwellton Avenue, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on June 12
• Improvement Required: Carluke Curry House at Ground Floor, 3 High Street, Carluke, South Lanarkshire; rated on June 1
• Improvement Required: Sun House Chinese Takeaway at 253 Glasgow Road, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on June 1