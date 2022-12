Food hygiene ratings handed to 16 South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass and Eat Safe: Douglas View Care Home - HC - One at William Street, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on December 20

• Pass: Evelyn's at 105 Almada Street, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on December 19

• Pass: Il Buongustaio T/A Stefano's Italian at 84 Main Street, Uddingston, Glasgow; rated on December 15

• Pass: Jollytots and Cookies at 71 Old Mill Road, Uddingston, Glasgow; rated on December 15

• Pass: Tinto Tapas at 1a Hunter Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on December 15

• Pass: Original Tasty Spot at 177 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on December 14

• Pass: Al Manzar at 65 Glasgow Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on December 7

• Pass: Bistecca at 163 East Kilbride Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on November 28

• Improvement Required: Curry House at 29 Montgomery Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on November 7

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Coppertrees Bar & Grill at 1 St James Way, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on December 19

• Pass: The Millcroft at 24 Mill Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on December 14

• Pass: Carrigan's at 100 Broompark Road, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on November 30

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Marlboro at 9 Westwood Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on December 20

• Pass: Kebab King at 33 The Murray Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on November 22

• Pass: The 7 Seven Spices at 31 London Street, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire; rated on October 12

