Food hygiene ratings handed to 18 South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Church of the Nazarene, Kitchen at Old Mill Road, Uddingston, Glasgow; rated on April 21

• Pass: Courtyard Restaurant . Hairmyres hospital at Eaglesham Road, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on April 20

• Pass: Rumours Bakehouse at 7 Lamb Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on April 20

• Pass: Cinnamon Cambuslang at 252-254 Main Street, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on April 19

• Pass: Linda's Lite Bites at 5 Cambuslang Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on April 19

• Pass: Crosslaw Care Home at Crosslaw House, Home Street, Lanark; rated on April 17

• Pass: The Crib at 2-4 Thomson Street, Strathaven, Lanarkshire; rated on March 29

• Pass: Taal Indian Restaurant at 2 Bridge Street, Strathaven, Lanarkshire; rated on March 14

• Improvement Required: Golden Sea at 250 Main Street, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on March 28

• Improvement Required: Avonhaugh Nursing Home at 97 Lawrie Street, Stonehouse, Larkhall Lanarkshire; rated on January 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Strathaven Golf Club at Glasgow Road, Strathaven, Lanarkshire; rated on April 6

• Pass: Barocco at Legends Bar, 2 Montgomery Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on March 6

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: The Original Mr Chef at 165 Main Street, Uddingston, Glasgow; rated on April 24

• Pass: Shimla at 281 King Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on April 19

• Pass: Spice of Life at 251 Glasgow Road, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on March 28

• Pass: Marinis at 32 Main Street, Uddingston, Glasgow; rated on November 18

• Improvement Required: Chillies at 26 Waterside Street, Strathaven, Lanarkshire; rated on March 28