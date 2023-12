Food hygiene ratings handed to 18 South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: KFC at 5-7 Dalmarnock Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on December 5

• Pass: Riva / Camphill at Camphill Vaults, 1-3 Main Street, Bothwell, Glasgow; rated on December 4

• Pass: South Lanarkshire Lifestyles Fairhill Cafe at Neilsland Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on December 4

• Pass: Westwood House Nursing Home at 1 East Milton Grove, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on December 4

• Pass: Tinto Tapas Bar at 1a Hunter Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on December 1

• Pass: Forth Community Resource Centre SG at 55-57 Hawkwood Terrace, Forth, Lanark; rated on November 29

• Pass: Kids Complex at 151 Western Road, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on November 29

• Pass: Cafe Romana at 28 Main Street, Uddingston, Glasgow; rated on November 8

• Pass: once upon a table at 38 Kirkton Park, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on November 6

• Improvement Required: Arberglen Care Home at 9 Udston Road, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on November 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: GC Bar & Bistro at 1 Lower Auchingramont Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on December 1

• Pass: JNKYRD at 25 Chapel Street, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on October 25

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Roland Fillings at 224 Silvertonhill Avenue, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on December 1

• Pass: Taste of India at 43b Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on November 29

• Pass: Canton Chinese takeaway 888 LTD at 43a Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on November 23

• Pass: Caledonia Basketball at Playsport, Stewartfield Way, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on November 20

• Pass: Yummi Tummi at 8c Greenhills Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on October 31