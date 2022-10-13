Food hygiene ratings handed to 19 South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 16 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Childcare in the Community(Nursery and Out of School Care) at 9 Hunter Road, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on October 11

• Pass: Vin18 at 16-18 Woodside Avenue, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on October 6

• Pass: Tinto Tapas Bar at 105 Main Street, Uddingston, Glasgow; rated on October 3

• Pass: Settlers at 40 Castle Street, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on September 30

• Pass: Pir Palace at 60 Main Street, Uddingston, Glasgow; rated on September 29

• Pass: Glenlee Primary Nursery Class at Reid Street, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on September 28

• Pass: Universal Connections at 150a Main Street, Cambuslang; rated on September 28

• Pass: St Joseph's Primary School Nursery Class at Park Lane, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on September 27

• Pass: Stacks at 244 Glasgow Road, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on September 27

• Pass: The Mungo Foundation at 10 St. Mungos, Lanark; rated on September 22

• Pass: Bistro Six at 108 Centre West, Town Centre East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on September 15

• Pass: Lifestyle Centre - Cafe Bar at Stonehouse Integrated Facility, 2 Udston Mill Road, Stonehouse; rated on September 15

• Pass: South Lanarkshire Lifestyle at Glenside Drive, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on September 15

• Pass: The Bramble Restaurant at 93 Meikle Earnock Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on September 15

• Pass: Healthy and Active in East Kilbride at 2 Olympia Arcade, Town Centre East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on September 1

• Pass: Cafe Gelato at 270 Stonelaw Road, Rutherglen; rated on August 2

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Fat Yankees at Mavrix Bar, 130-134 Quarry Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on September 8

• Improvement Required: The Strathaven at The Star Inn, 6 Waterside Street, Strathaven, South Lanarkshire; rated on September 14

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: