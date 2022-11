Food hygiene ratings handed to 21 South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Cottage Cafe at 251 Low Waters Road, Hamilton; rated on November 1

• Pass: Bankhouse Care Home at 62/64 Abbeygreen, Lesmahagow; rated on October 31

• Pass: Station House Nursery at 53 Greenlees Road, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on October 31

• Pass: Domino's Pizza at 27b Bothwell Road, Uddingston; rated on October 28

• Pass: Bombay Cottage at 4 Lower Auchingramont Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on October 27

• Pass: Grahams at 250 Glasgow Road, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on October 27

• Pass: Milan Lunch and Social Club at 84 Burnbank Centre, Hamilton; rated on October 27

• Pass: The Hidden Tea House LTD at 35 Main Street, Bothwell, Glasgow; rated on October 26

• Pass: The Tea Bay at 242 Main Street, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on October 25

• Pass: Costa Coffee at Bothwell Motorway Service Area, Fallside Road, Bothwell; rated on October 24

• Pass: Shanghai Delight at 275 Hamilton Road, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on October 19

• Pass: Forsyth Bakery at 71 High Street, Lanark, South Lanarkshire; rated on September 30

• Improvement Required: Relish at 1 High Street, Carluke, South Lanarkshire; rated on October 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: The Cornerstone at 360 Main Street, Blantyre; rated on October 28

• Pass: Junkyard Bar - Hardies Wine Bar at 25 Chapel Street, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on October 26

• Pass: McGoldricks Pool & Sports Bar at Block Asset, 184-188 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on October 26

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Velvet bar & grill at Sun Inn, 283-285 Hamilton Road, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on October 31

• Pass: DNK YRD-WIL 2315 and JNK YRD (towed by YM71 LRU) at 2 Glenburn Road, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on October 27

• Pass: Subway at 5 Mitchell Arcade, Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on October 26

• Pass: Super Tasty at 151 Western Road, Cambuslang; rated on October 25