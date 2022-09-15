Food hygiene ratings handed to 27 South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 27 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 15 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: University of the West of Scotland at Stephenson Place, Hamilton Intl Tech Pk Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on September 9

• Pass: The Shielings Cafe at National Museum Of Rural Life Scotland, Philipshill Road, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on September 2

• Pass: Kings Park Diner Cafe & Takeaway at 283 Castlemilk Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on September 1

• Pass: Eastern Delight at 234 Main Street, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on August 31

• Pass: Mick T's at 41b Millgate Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on August 30

• Pass: Community Cafe at Trinity Parish Church, Neilsland Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on August 29

• Pass: Mibbies Aye at 63a Almada Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on August 26

• Pass: Monterey Jack's EK Ltd. at Unit C9, 20-22 Olympia Mall, East Kilbride; rated on August 26

• Pass: Peri Peri-dot at 41 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on August 25

• Pass: Scottish Autism at Clannalba House, Lamington, Biggar; rated on August 24

• Pass: DOCTOR GORMANS at 33 Queen Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on August 15

• Pass: Gouldings Garden Centre at Dalpatrick Farm, Rosebank, Carluke Lanarkshire; rated on July 25

• Improvement Required: Blackrooster peri peri at 3 The Boardwalk, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on August 17

• Improvement Required: Marinis Express at 94 Calderwood Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on July 26

• Improvement Required: Kingsgate Care Home at 149 Glasgow Road, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on July 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Abington Bowling Club at Carlisle Road, Abington, Biggar Lanarkshire; rated on September 5

• Pass: The Auld Store Bar at Old Store Bar, 13 Station Road, Law, Carluke; rated on September 1

• Pass: Crown Tavern at 17 Hope Street, Lanark; rated on August 29

• Pass: Lanark Thistle Bowling Club at Castlehill Bowling Green, Castlegate, Lanark; rated on August 25

Takeaways

Plus eight ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Tung Tung at 124 Dukes Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on September 13

• Pass: Madras Cottage at 2 Station Road, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on September 8

• Pass: Nab a sandwich at 17 The Murray Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on September 1

• Pass: Sizzling Wok at 7 Lindores Drive, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on August 30

• Pass: Roll with it at 3b Union Street, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire; rated on August 17

• Pass: Domino's Pizza at Stroud Tavern, Stroud Road, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on July 28

• Pass: Lucky View at 59 Laighstonehall Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on June 29