Food hygiene ratings handed to 32 South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 32 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: House of Shah at 137 Quarry Street, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on August 10

• Pass: Zucca Village Ltd at 33 Main Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on August 10

• Pass: Bica Cafe at Unit 3, 4 Stuart Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on August 9

• Pass: Aroma Coffee House at 134-136 Union Street, Larkhall, Lanarkshire; rated on August 2

• Pass: Margies Coffee Shop at 8 Montgomery Street, Larkhall, Lanarkshire; rated on August 2

• Pass: Mr Fouad Anis at Whistleberry Road, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on July 28

• Pass: Hickety Pickety at Muirfoot Farm, Cleghorn, Lanark; rated on July 13

• Pass: Healthy Valleys Community Cafe at 113 Muirfoot Road, Rigside, Lanark; rated on July 8

• Improvement Required: Gouldings Garden Centre at Dalpatrick Farm, Rosebank, Carluke Lanarkshire; rated on July 25

• Improvement Required: Elles Kitchen at 1 Birdsfield Court, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on July 20

• Improvement Required: Mushtaqs at 154 Almada Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on July 19

• Improvement Required: Let's Go World Cuisine at 4 Centre West, Town Centre East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on June 29

• Improvement Required: Kings Park Diner Cafe & Takeaway at 283 Castlemilk Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on June 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Law Bowling Club at Lawmuir Road, Law, Carluke Lanarkshire; rated on August 16

• Pass: Biggar Rugby Football Club at Hartree Mill, Biggar; rated on August 10

• Pass: Bar West at 165 Almada Street, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on July 21

• Pass: Bully Inn at 2 Store Row, Quarter, Hamilton Lanarkshire; rated on July 21

• Pass: Village Inn at 53 Mill Road, Thankerton, Biggar Lanarkshire; rated on July 15

Takeaways

Plus 14 ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Canotto at Unit B, 4 Rennie Place, College Milton Indest East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on August 17

• Pass: PADI at 1 St James Court, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on August 17

• Pass: Cheeky Moos at 48 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on August 10

• Pass: Douglas Takeaway Ltd t/a Spice of Life at 5 Main Street, Douglas, Lanark; rated on August 9

• Pass: Valerios Fish & Chips Ltd at St Vincent Place, Lanark, South Lanarkshire; rated on August 3

• Pass: Bravo at 12 Clarkwell Road, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on July 28

• Pass: Mr Rice at 167 Main Street, Uddingston, Glasgow; rated on July 21

• Pass: Village Spice at 67 Swisscot Avenue, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on July 21

• Pass: Subway at Unit 4, Burnbank Centre, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on July 20

• Pass: Capital inn at 3 Rankin Gait Centre, Hamilton Street, Carluke, South Lanarkshire; rated on July 11

• Pass: MATA'S KITCHEN at 176 Quarry Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on July 11

• Improvement Required: King Kone Carluke at 33 High Street, Carluke, South Lanarkshire; rated on July 14

• Improvement Required: Chillies at 26 Waterside Street, Strathaven, Lanarkshire; rated on June 21