Food hygiene ratings handed to eight South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:48 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Pass: Subway at 27 Main Street, Uddingston, Glasgow; rated on October 27

    • Pass: Oiishi at 8-10 Hunter Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on October 26

    • Pass: Subway at Dalmarnock Trading Estate, Dalmarnock Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on October 26

    • Pass: McDonald's Rutherglen at Mcdonalds Dalmarnock Trading Estate, Dalmarnock Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on October 11

    Takeaways

    And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Pass: Kebab King at 33 The Murray Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on October 30

    • Pass: Craves at 255 Glasgow Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on October 17

    • Pass: Cookiez N Creamz at 7-9 Kyle Square, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on October 4

    • Improvement Required: Madras at 277 Glasgow Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on October 4