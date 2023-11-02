Food hygiene ratings handed to eight South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Pass: Subway at 27 Main Street, Uddingston, Glasgow; rated on October 27
• Pass: Oiishi at 8-10 Hunter Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on October 26
• Pass: Subway at Dalmarnock Trading Estate, Dalmarnock Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on October 26
• Pass: McDonald's Rutherglen at Mcdonalds Dalmarnock Trading Estate, Dalmarnock Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on October 11
Takeaways
And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Pass: Kebab King at 33 The Murray Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on October 30
• Pass: Craves at 255 Glasgow Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on October 17
• Pass: Cookiez N Creamz at 7-9 Kyle Square, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on October 4
• Improvement Required: Madras at 277 Glasgow Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on October 4