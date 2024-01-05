Food hygiene ratings handed to four South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Improvement Required: M Sneddon at 59 Abbeygreen, Lesmahagow, Lanark; rated on December 7

• Improvement Required: Prego Restaurant Ltd at 3 High Street, Lanark; rated on December 7

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Improvement Required: The Applebank Inn at Applebank Inn, 39 Millheugh, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire; rated on December 7

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: