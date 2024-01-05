Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to four South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 5th Jan 2024, 10:01 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Improvement Required: M Sneddon at 59 Abbeygreen, Lesmahagow, Lanark; rated on December 7

    • Improvement Required: Prego Restaurant Ltd at 3 High Street, Lanark; rated on December 7

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Improvement Required: The Applebank Inn at Applebank Inn, 39 Millheugh, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire; rated on December 7

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Pass: Sip & Bites at 59 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on November 30