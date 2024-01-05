Food hygiene ratings handed to four South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Improvement Required: M Sneddon at 59 Abbeygreen, Lesmahagow, Lanark; rated on December 7
• Improvement Required: Prego Restaurant Ltd at 3 High Street, Lanark; rated on December 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Improvement Required: The Applebank Inn at Applebank Inn, 39 Millheugh, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire; rated on December 7
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Pass: Sip & Bites at 59 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on November 30