Food hygiene ratings handed to nine South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Peri Peri-dot at 41 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on February 23
• Pass: Lee Palace at 51-53 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on February 21
• Improvement Required: Abbeygreen Cafe at 89 Abbeygreen, Lesmahagow, Lanark; rated on February 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Pass: The Peacock and Ivy at 1 Burnbank Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on March 17
• Improvement Required: The Back Road at 9 Queen Street, Stonehouse, Larkhall; rated on January 28
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Pass: Kai Xin at 218 King Street, Rutherglen; rated on March 21
• Pass: Mamma Mia at 8 Wellgate Street, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire; rated on February 28
• Pass: Marini's at 47 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on January 13
• Improvement Required: Jasmin Inn at 2 Scholars Gate, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on February 23