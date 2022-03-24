Food hygiene ratings handed to nine South Lanarkshire establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Peri Peri-dot at 41 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on February 23

• Pass: Lee Palace at 51-53 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on February 21

• Improvement Required: Abbeygreen Cafe at 89 Abbeygreen, Lesmahagow, Lanark; rated on February 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: The Peacock and Ivy at 1 Burnbank Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on March 17

• Improvement Required: The Back Road at 9 Queen Street, Stonehouse, Larkhall; rated on January 28

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Kai Xin at 218 King Street, Rutherglen; rated on March 21

• Pass: Mamma Mia at 8 Wellgate Street, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire; rated on February 28

• Pass: Marini's at 47 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on January 13