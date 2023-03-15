Food hygiene ratings handed to seven South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Salt Sushi at 115 Cadzow Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on March 13
• Pass: Roxys Desserts at 190 Main Street, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on March 8
• Pass: Wiston Lodge at Millrigg Road, Wiston, Biggar Lanarkshire; rated on March 3
• Pass: Spice House Indian Restaurant and Take Away at 32 Wellgate, Lanark, South Lanarkshire; rated on February 1
• Improvement Required: China Cuisine at 17 Kirkton Street, Carluke, Lanarkshire; rated on February 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Pass: Eddlewood Bowling Club at Meikle Earnock Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on March 1
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Pass: Caprinos at 13 The Murray Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on March 7