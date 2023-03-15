Food hygiene ratings handed to seven South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Pass: Salt Sushi at 115 Cadzow Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on March 13

• Pass: Roxys Desserts at 190 Main Street, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on March 8

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Wiston Lodge at Millrigg Road, Wiston, Biggar Lanarkshire; rated on March 3

• Pass: Spice House Indian Restaurant and Take Away at 32 Wellgate, Lanark, South Lanarkshire; rated on February 1

• Improvement Required: China Cuisine at 17 Kirkton Street, Carluke, Lanarkshire; rated on February 14

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: Eddlewood Bowling Club at Meikle Earnock Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on March 1

Advertisement

Advertisement

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: