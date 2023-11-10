Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to seven South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 10th Nov 2023, 08:50 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Pass: Subway Blantyre at 190 Main Street, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on November 9

    • Pass: Wong's Cuisine at 67 Main Street, Forth, Lanark; rated on November 2

    • Pass: Kokki at Unit B, 21 Gateside Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on November 1

    • Pass: Subway at 46 High Street, Carluke, South Lanarkshire; rated on October 25

    • Improvement Required: Richmond Oriental at 2 The Boardwalk, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on October 12

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Pass: McGoldricks Pool & Sports Bar at Block Asset, 184-188 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on November 1

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Pass: Red Leaf at 40 Thornton Road, Kirkmuirhill, Lanark; rated on October 10