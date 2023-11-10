Food hygiene ratings handed to seven South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Subway Blantyre at 190 Main Street, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on November 9

• Pass: Wong's Cuisine at 67 Main Street, Forth, Lanark; rated on November 2

• Pass: Kokki at Unit B, 21 Gateside Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on November 1

• Pass: Subway at 46 High Street, Carluke, South Lanarkshire; rated on October 25

• Improvement Required: Richmond Oriental at 2 The Boardwalk, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on October 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: McGoldricks Pool & Sports Bar at Block Asset, 184-188 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on November 1

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: