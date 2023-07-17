Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to three South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Jul 2023, 09:35 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Pass: Enzos at 195 Main Street, Uddingston, Glasgow; rated on June 30

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Pass: The original mr chef hamilton at 27 Townhead Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on June 22

    • Improvement Required: Cathay Cuisine Larkhall Ltd at 8 Raploch Street, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire; rated on June 16