Food hygiene ratings handed to three South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Pass: Enzos at 195 Main Street, Uddingston, Glasgow; rated on June 30
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Pass: The original mr chef hamilton at 27 Townhead Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on June 22
• Improvement Required: Cathay Cuisine Larkhall Ltd at 8 Raploch Street, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire; rated on June 16