Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Harlequin Nursery at 6 Brunel Way, Murray Road, East Kilbride; rated on August 4
• Pass: Spice Of Life at 41 Gateside Street, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on August 3
• Pass: Hamilton Academical Football Club Limited at New Douglas Park, Cadzow Avenue, Hamilton; rated on July 20
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Pass: Eddies at 263 Glasgow Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on July 27