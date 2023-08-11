Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Harlequin Nursery at 6 Brunel Way, Murray Road, East Kilbride; rated on August 4

• Pass: Spice Of Life at 41 Gateside Street, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on August 3

• Pass: Hamilton Academical Football Club Limited at New Douglas Park, Cadzow Avenue, Hamilton; rated on July 20

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: