Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Udston Hospital at Lanarkshire Health Board, Farm Road, Hamilton; rated on September 4

• Pass: Zucca Ristorante Pizzeria at 33 Main Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on August 31

• Pass: Victoria Nursing Home at 16 Victoria Street, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on August 30

• Pass: The Woodpecker at 20 Wide Close, Lanark, South Lanarkshire; rated on August 17

• Pass: Our Lady and St John's Church at 79 Carlisle Road, Kirkmuirhill, Lanark; rated on June 1

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: