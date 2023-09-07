Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Pass: Udston Hospital at Lanarkshire Health Board, Farm Road, Hamilton; rated on September 4
• Pass: Zucca Ristorante Pizzeria at 33 Main Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on August 31
• Pass: Victoria Nursing Home at 16 Victoria Street, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on August 30
• Pass: The Woodpecker at 20 Wide Close, Lanark, South Lanarkshire; rated on August 17
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Pass: Our Lady and St John's Church at 79 Carlisle Road, Kirkmuirhill, Lanark; rated on June 1
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Pass: Flaming Wok at 30 Portland Place, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on July 25