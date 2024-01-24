Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jan 2024, 09:56 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Pass: Lindsayfield Lodge Care Home at 1 Rosa Burn Avenue, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on January 17

    • Pass: Rosaburn House at Rosaburn Avenue, Lindsayfield, East Kilbride; rated on January 17

    • Pass: Quintiliani at 19 - 21 Percy Street, Larkhall; rated on January 11

    Takeaways

    And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Pass: Canton at 218 Low Waters Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on January 18

    • Pass: Tandoori Knights at 74 Main Street, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on January 15

    • Pass: The 7 Seven Spices at 31 London Street, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire; rated on January 10