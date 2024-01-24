Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six South Lanarkshire establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Lindsayfield Lodge Care Home at 1 Rosa Burn Avenue, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on January 17

• Pass: Rosaburn House at Rosaburn Avenue, Lindsayfield, East Kilbride; rated on January 17

• Pass: Quintiliani at 19 - 21 Percy Street, Larkhall; rated on January 11

Takeaways

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Pass: Canton at 218 Low Waters Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on January 18

• Pass: Tandoori Knights at 74 Main Street, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on January 15