Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two South Lanarkshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:31 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Grahams, at 250 Glasgow Road, Blantyre, Glasgow was handed a "pass" rating after assessment on October 17.

Grahams, at 250 Glasgow Road, Blantyre, Glasgow was handed a "pass" rating after assessment on October 17.

And Kirklands Hospital, at Fallside Road, Bothwell, Glasgow was also given a "pass" classification on October 16.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 701 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 616 (88%) have pass ratings and 85 (12%) require improvement.