Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two South Lanarkshire restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Grahams, at 250 Glasgow Road, Blantyre, Glasgow was handed a "pass" rating after assessment on October 17.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Kirklands Hospital, at Fallside Road, Bothwell, Glasgow was also given a "pass" classification on October 16.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 701 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 616 (88%) have pass ratings and 85 (12%) require improvement.