Register
BREAKING
Team news: Ross County vs Rangers starting line-ups confirmed
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Team news: Celtic vs St Johnstone starting line-ups confirmed

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 10 South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:26 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Eastern Spice at 95 Coalburn Road, Coalburn, Lanark; rated on August 16

• Pass: Lady Home Hospital at Ayr Road, Douglas, Lanark; rated on August 16

• Pass: Lee Palace at 51-53 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on August 14

• Pass: Aroma Hut at 242a Hamilton Road, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on August 10

• Pass: Stonehouse Hospital at 318 Strathaven Road, Stonehouse; rated on August 1

• Pass: Well-Fed Sandwich Bar at 53 Wellgate, Lanark; rated on July 25

Takeaways

And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Pass: Wok Man at 8 Burnbank Road, Hamilton; rated on August 15

• Pass: Kurry Kingdom at 5 Greenhills Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on August 8

• Pass: Spice Club at 250a Main Street, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on August 3

• Pass: Curry Mahal / Sweet Enough at 21 Main Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on August 2