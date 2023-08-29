Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 10 South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Eastern Spice at 95 Coalburn Road, Coalburn, Lanark; rated on August 16
• Pass: Lady Home Hospital at Ayr Road, Douglas, Lanark; rated on August 16
• Pass: Lee Palace at 51-53 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on August 14
• Pass: Aroma Hut at 242a Hamilton Road, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on August 10
• Pass: Stonehouse Hospital at 318 Strathaven Road, Stonehouse; rated on August 1
• Pass: Well-Fed Sandwich Bar at 53 Wellgate, Lanark; rated on July 25
Takeaways
And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Pass: Wok Man at 8 Burnbank Road, Hamilton; rated on August 15
• Pass: Kurry Kingdom at 5 Greenhills Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on August 8
• Pass: Spice Club at 250a Main Street, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on August 3
• Pass: Curry Mahal / Sweet Enough at 21 Main Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on August 2