Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 22 South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Kings Park Dairy at 267 Castlemilk Road, Rutherglen; rated on November 8

• Pass: Curry House at 29 Montgomery Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on November 7

• Pass: The Bothwell Deli at 30 Main Street, Bothwell, Glasgow; rated on November 7

• Pass: Glenmuir Ltd at Delves Road, Lanark; rated on November 4

• Pass: Lime to Go at 1a Colvilles Park, Kelvin Industrial Estate, East Kilbride; rated on November 3

• Pass: Halfmerke Community Nursery at Logie Park, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on November 2

• Pass: Niu Cafe at 6 Greenbank Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on November 2

• Pass: Kids Complex at 151 Western Road, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on November 1

• Pass: Mushtaqs at 154 Almada Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on November 1

• Pass: Choi's Chinese Takeaway at 145 Union Street, Larkhall, Lanarkshire; rated on October 13

• Pass: Lucky House Chinese Takeaway at 58 Coatshill Avenue, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on October 10

• Pass: Crossburn Kitchen at 56 Ayr Road, Douglas, Lanark; rated on October 6

• Pass: Rigside Community Hall at Muirfoot Rd, Rigside; rated on October 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Last Shift Inn at Carnwath Road, Braehead; rated on November 3

• Pass: Carluke Golf Club (bar only) at Carluke Golf Club, Mauldslie Road, Carluke, South Lanarkshire; rated on May 27

Takeaways

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Pizza Hut at Unit C, 21 Gateside Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on November 4

• Pass: Jimmy Wan's Chinese Take Away at 17 Stuart Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on October 13

• Pass: Marini's at Unit E, 14 Lindsayfield Road, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on October 13

• Pass: Pepe's Peri Peri at 31 The Murray Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on October 13

• Pass: Tony 2 Go at 14 Lindsayfield Road, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on October 13

• Pass: Falcon at 44 King Street, Stonehouse, Larkhall; rated on October 5