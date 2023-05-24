Good news as food hygiene ratings given to eight South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Pass: McKillop Gardens at 39 Parkhall Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on May 18
• Pass: Rascals Nursery at Balmoral Court, West End, Carnwath; rated on May 18
• Pass: Sodexo/ Hamilton Park Racecourse at Bothwell Road Hamilton; rated on May 18
• Pass: The Little Cafe at 5 Downiebrae Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on May 17
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Pass: P & M Fionda at 231-233 Low Waters Road, Hamilton; rated on May 15
• Pass: Rosebank Garden Centre Ltd at The Shieling, Rosebank, Carluke Lanarkshire; rated on May 2
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Pass: Spicy Cottage at 14 Burnbank Centre, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on April 27
• Pass: Jessica’s German doner at 134 Fleming Way, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on April 19