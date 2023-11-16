Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five South Lanarkshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 16th Nov 2023, 09:50 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Pass: Avonbridge Care Home at 50 Old Avon Road, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on November 15

    • Pass: Hugh's at 270 Stonelaw Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on November 15

    • Pass: Eastern Spice at 95 Coalburn Road, Coalburn, Lanark; rated on November 10

    • Pass: Casa Dei Bambini at Hamilton Old Parish Church Hall, Strathmore Road, Hamilton; rated on November 3

    • Pass: Relish at 1 High Street, Carluke, South Lanarkshire; rated on October 11

    It means that of South Lanarkshire's 700 similar establishments with ratings, 616 (88%) have pass ratings and 84 (12%) require improvement.