Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five South Lanarkshire restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Lanarkshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Avonbridge Care Home at 50 Old Avon Road, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on November 15
• Pass: Hugh's at 270 Stonelaw Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on November 15
• Pass: Eastern Spice at 95 Coalburn Road, Coalburn, Lanark; rated on November 10
• Pass: Casa Dei Bambini at Hamilton Old Parish Church Hall, Strathmore Road, Hamilton; rated on November 3
• Pass: Relish at 1 High Street, Carluke, South Lanarkshire; rated on October 11
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 700 similar establishments with ratings, 616 (88%) have pass ratings and 84 (12%) require improvement.