Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:22 BST

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Pass: Village Fish & Chicken Bar at 19b Montgomery Street, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on May 19

    • Pass: Riva / Camphill at Camphill Vaults, 1-3 Main Street, Bothwell, Glasgow; rated on December 7

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Pass: John Carrigan's Eating House at 3 Birkhill Road, Eddlewood Toll, Hamilton; rated on May 24