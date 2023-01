Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 12 South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Newton Arms at 22 Newton Brae, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on January 27

• Pass: Carrigans Eating House at Strathaven Road, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on January 26

• Pass: Marinis at T/A Marini'S, 125 Purdie Street, Hamilton; rated on January 26

• Pass: Greenhall Country Cafe at Greenhall Farm Shop, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on January 24

• Pass: Hamptons at 9 Kingsheath Avenue, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on January 24

• Pass: Fortune Dragon at Glassford Inn, 3 Jackson Street, Glassford, Strathaven; rated on January 19

• Pass: German Doner Kebab at 29-31 Townhead Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on December 19

• Pass: Punjabi Tadka at 3 The Boardwalk, East Kilbride, Glasgow; rated on November 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: Lounge 72 at The Castle, 4 Bellshill Road, Uddingston, Glasgow; rated on January 27

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Pizza Daddy at 10 Muir Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on January 26

• Pass: House of India at 2 Clarkwell Road, Hamilton, Lanarkshire; rated on January 25

