Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 12 South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: The Broomgate at 18 Broomgate, Lanark, South Lanarkshire; rated on June 1

• Pass: Coull's Cafe at 17 Cambuslang Road, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on May 31

• Pass: Glenburgh Nursery Centre at 73 High Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow; rated on May 31

• Pass: McClymont House at Gallowhill Road, Lanark; rated on May 31

• Pass: Spice House Indian Restaurant and Take Away at 32 Wellgate, Lanark, South Lanarkshire; rated on May 31

• Pass: Smiths at 199 Main Street, Uddingston, Glasgow; rated on May 24

• Pass: Taj Mahal at 45 High Street, Lanark; rated on May 11

Takeaways

And five ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Pass: Ayesha’s Tandoori at 221 Low Waters Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on June 5

• Pass: Sen Lin at 44 High Street, Carluke, South Lanarkshire; rated on June 5

• Pass: Tandoori Knights at 74 Main Street, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on June 5

• Pass: Bombay Tandoori at 255 Glasgow Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on May 31