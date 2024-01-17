Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five South Lanarkshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 17th Jan 2024, 11:35 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Pass: Flemington Care Home at 1 Flemington Road, Cambuslang; rated on January 11

    Takeaways

    And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Pass: Snack Shack Spices Tandoori Grill at 257 Hamilton Road, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on January 11

    • Pass: Madras Cottage Blantyre at 2 Station Road, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on January 9

    • Pass: Boss Pizza at 156 Almada Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on December 12

    • Pass: Mushtaqs at 154 Almada Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on December 12