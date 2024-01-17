Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five South Lanarkshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Lanarkshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Pass: Flemington Care Home at 1 Flemington Road, Cambuslang; rated on January 11
Takeaways
And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Pass: Snack Shack Spices Tandoori Grill at 257 Hamilton Road, Cambuslang, Glasgow; rated on January 11
• Pass: Madras Cottage Blantyre at 2 Station Road, Blantyre, Glasgow; rated on January 9
• Pass: Boss Pizza at 156 Almada Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on December 12
• Pass: Mushtaqs at 154 Almada Street, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire; rated on December 12