More than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths in South Lanarkshire

More than 1,000 people have died as a result of Covid-19 in South Lanarkshire.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,244 people had died in the area by January 15.
Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.
Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before January 29 (Sunday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
Deaths in Scotland are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.