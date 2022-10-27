Nine more deaths recorded in South Lanarkshire
There were nine more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in South Lanarkshire.
There were nine more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in South Lanarkshire.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,180 people had died in the area by October 16 (Sunday) – up from 1,171 the week before.
Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.
Most Popular
Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Sunday – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
Deaths in Scotland are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.