No more deaths recorded in South Lanarkshire

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in South Lanarkshire.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:34 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in South Lanarkshire.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,298 people had died in the area by June 11.

They were among 17,544 deaths recorded across Scotland.

    Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

    Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 25 (Sunday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    Deaths in Scotland are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.