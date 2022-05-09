One more death recorded in South Lanarkshire

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in South Lanarkshire.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Monday, 9th May 2022, 4:17 pm

The dashboard shows 917 people had died in the area by May 9 (Monday) – up from 916 on Friday.

They were among 12,179 deaths recorded across Scotland.

    The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Lanarkshire.

    Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

    Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.