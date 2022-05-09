One more death recorded in South Lanarkshire

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in South Lanarkshire.

The dashboard shows 917 people had died in the area by May 9 (Monday) – up from 916 on Friday.

They were among 12,179 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Lanarkshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.