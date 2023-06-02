One more death recorded in South Lanarkshire

Register
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in South Lanarkshire.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:13 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in South Lanarkshire.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,291 people had died in the area by May 7.

They were among 17,486 deaths recorded across Scotland.

    Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

    Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 21 (Sunday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    Deaths in Scotland are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.