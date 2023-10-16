South Lanarkshire establishment given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire drinking establishment has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
The Bay Horse, a pub, bar or nightclub at 39 Bothwell Road, Hamilton, Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on September 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 236 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 217 (92%) have pass ratings and 19 (8%) require improvement.