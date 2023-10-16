Register
South Lanarkshire establishment given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A South Lanarkshire drinking establishment has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:28 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Bay Horse, a pub, bar or nightclub at 39 Bothwell Road, Hamilton, Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on September 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 236 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 217 (92%) have pass ratings and 19 (8%) require improvement.