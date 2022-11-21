South Lanarkshire establishment hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire drinking establishment has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
38 minutes ago
JACEL (Carluke) Ltd T/A Salmon Leap, a pub, bar or nightclub at Calderwood Square, East Kilbride, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on October 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 242 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 216 (89%) have pass ratings and 26 (11%) require improvement.