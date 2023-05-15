South Lanarkshire establishment hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire drinking establishment has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 15th May 2023, 08:32 BST
The Back Road, a pub, bar or nightclub at 9 Queen Street, Stonehouse, Larkhall was given the score after assessment on April 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 238 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 216 (91%) have pass ratings and 22 (9%) require improvement.