Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

South Lanarkshire establishment hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A South Lanarkshire drinking establishment has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 15th May 2023, 08:32 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A South Lanarkshire drinking establishment has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

The Back Road, a pub, bar or nightclub at 9 Queen Street, Stonehouse, Larkhall was given the score after assessment on April 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 238 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 216 (91%) have pass ratings and 22 (9%) require improvement.