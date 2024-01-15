South Lanarkshire establishment hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire drinking establishment has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
A South Lanarkshire drinking establishment has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
The Bay Horse Hamilton, a pub, bar or nightclub at 39 Bothwell Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on December 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 237 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 219 (92%) have pass ratings and 18 (8%) require improvement.