South Lanarkshire establishment hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A South Lanarkshire drinking establishment has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 15th Jan 2024, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Bay Horse Hamilton, a pub, bar or nightclub at 39 Bothwell Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on December 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 237 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 219 (92%) have pass ratings and 18 (8%) require improvement.