South Lanarkshire house prices increased in December

House prices increased by 1.5% in South Lanarkshire in December, new figures show.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 14th Feb 2024, 14:31 GMT
General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 2.3% over the last year.

The average South Lanarkshire house price in December was £167,284, Land Registry figures show – a 1.5% increase on November.

    Over the month, the picture was different to that across Scotland, where prices decreased 0.9%, and South Lanarkshire was above the 0.1% rise for the UK as a whole.

    Over the last year, the average sale price of property in South Lanarkshire rose by £3,700 – putting the area 13th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

    The highest annual growth in the region was in Na h-Eileanan Siar, where property prices increased on average by 14.3%, to £175,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in the Shetland Islands lost 18% of their value, giving an average price of £173,000.

    First steps on the property ladder

    First-time buyers in South Lanarkshire spent an average of £129,000 on their property – £1,500 more than a year ago, and £27,200 more than in December 2018.

    By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £206,900 on average in December – 60.4% more than first-time buyers.

    Property types

    Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in South Lanarkshire in December – they increased 2.3%, to £339,053 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 5.6%.

    Among other types of property:

    Semi-detached:
    Terraced:
    Flats:

    How do property prices in South Lanarkshire compare?

    Buyers paid 12.1% less than the average price in Scotland (£190,000) in December for a property in South Lanarkshire. Across Scotland, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.

    The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £338,000 on average, and twice the price as in South Lanarkshire. Edinburgh properties cost 2.7 times the price as homes in East Ayrshire (£125,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

    The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

    Factfile

    Average property price in December

    • South Lanarkshire: £167,284
    • Scotland:£190,341
    • UK: £284,691

    Annual change to December

    • South Lanarkshire: +2.3%
    • Scotland: +3.3%
    • UK: -1.4%

    Highest and lowest annual growth in Scotland

    • Na h-Eileanan Siar: +14.3%
    • The Shetland Islands: -18%