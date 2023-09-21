Register
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

South Lanarkshire house prices increased more than Scotland average in July

House prices increased by 1.4% – more than the average for Scotland – in South Lanarkshire in July, new figures show.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 21st Sep 2023, 11:20 BST
General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.
General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices increased by 1.4% – more than the average for Scotland – in South Lanarkshire in July, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 2% over the last year.

The average South Lanarkshire house price in July was £167,520, Land Registry figures show – a 1.4% increase on June.

Most Popular

    Over the month, the picture was similar to that across Scotland, where prices increased 1.1%, and South Lanarkshire was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

    Over the last year, the average sale price of property in South Lanarkshire rose by £3,200 – putting the area 11th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

    The highest annual growth in the region was in Na h-Eileanan Siar, where property prices increased on average by 22.3%, to £186,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in West Dunbartonshire lost 7% of their value, giving an average price of £133,000.

    First steps on the property ladder

    First-time buyers in South Lanarkshire spent an average of £130,100 on their property – £1,900 more than a year ago, and £29,200 more than in July 2018.

    By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £205,600 on average in July – 58.1% more than first-time buyers.

    Property types

    Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in South Lanarkshire in July – they increased 1.8%, to £332,416 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 3.6%.

    Among other types of property:

    Semi-detached:
    Terraced:
    Flats:

    How do property prices in South Lanarkshire compare?

    Buyers paid 12.7% less than the average price in Scotland (£192,000) in July for a property in South Lanarkshire. Across Scotland, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £290,000.

    The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £333,000 on average, and twice the price as in South Lanarkshire. Edinburgh properties cost 2.6 times the price as homes in East Ayrshire (£126,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

    The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

    Factfile

    Average property price in July

    • South Lanarkshire: £167,520
    • Scotland:£191,870
    • UK: £289,824

    Annual growth to July

    • South Lanarkshire: +2%
    • Scotland: +0.1%
    • UK: +0.6%

    Highest and lowest annual growth in Scotland

    • Na h-Eileanan Siar: +22.3%
    • West Dunbartonshire: -7%