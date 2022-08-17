South Lanarkshire house prices increased more than Scotland average in June

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

House prices increased by 2.3% – more than the average for Scotland – in South Lanarkshire in June, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 15.8% over the last year.

The average South Lanarkshire house price in June was £166,607, Land Registry figures show – a 2.3% increase on May.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across Scotland, where prices increased 2.2%, and South Lanarkshire was above the 1% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in South Lanarkshire rose by £23,000 – putting the area 10th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in the Orkney Islands, where property prices increased on average by 29.3%, to £218,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Aberdeen gained 2.1% in value, giving an average price of £147,000.

An imbalance between supply and demand for properties has remained the primary reason behind climbing house prices across the UK throughout the pandemic.

But activity is starting to slow, with soaring inflation putting household budgets under pressure.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in South Lanarkshire spent an average of £129,000 on their property – £16,000 more than a year ago, and £34,000 more than in June 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £205,000 on average in June – 58.5% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in South Lanarkshire in June – they increased 2.6%, to £332,057 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 20.2%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached: up 2.2% monthly; up 17.4% annually; £188,595 averageTerraced: up 2.4% monthly; up 15.1% annually; £135,367 averageFlats: up 2% monthly; up 11.2% annually; £93,763 average

How do property prices in South Lanarkshire compare?

Buyers paid 13.3% less than the average price in Scotland (£192,000) in June for a property in South Lanarkshire. Across Scotland, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £286,000.

The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £327,000 on average, and twice as much as more than in South Lanarkshire. Edinburgh properties cost 2.8 times as much as homes in Inverclyde (£116,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in June

South Lanarkshire: £166,607Scotland:£192,249UK: £286,397

Annual growth to June

South Lanarkshire: +15.8%Scotland: +11.6%UK: +7.8%

Highest and lowest annual growth in Scotland