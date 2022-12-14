South Lanarkshire house prices increased more than Scotland average in October

House prices increased by 2.5% – more than the average for Scotland – in South Lanarkshire in October, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices increased by 2.5% – more than the average for Scotland – in South Lanarkshire in October, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 11.6% over the last year.

Advertisement

The average South Lanarkshire house price in October was £170,839, Land Registry figures show – a 2.5% increase on September.

Most Popular

Over the month, the picture was different to that across Scotland, where prices increased 1.1%, and South Lanarkshire was above the 0.3% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in South Lanarkshire rose by £18,000 – putting the area eighth among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Na h-Eileanan Siar, where property prices increased on average by 37.9%, to £167,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Aberdeen lost 3% of their value, giving an average price of £144,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Average UK house prices increased by 12.6% in the year to October, accelerating from 9.9% in September.

The increase in the annual percentage change was partly caused by a sharp fall in average house prices in October 2021, following changes to stamp duty.

The average UK house price was £296,400 in October, which was £33,000 higher than a year earlier.

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said: “Despite today’s figures, double-digit UK house price growth is now a thing of the past.

Advertisement

“Even as the reverberations of the mini-budget fade, a more adverse lending landscape is emerging after 13 years of ultra-low rates."

First steps on the property ladder

Advertisement

First-time buyers in South Lanarkshire spent an average of £133,000 on their property – £13,000 more than a year ago, and £34,000 more than in October 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £209,000 on average in October – 57.7% more than first-time buyers.

Advertisement

Property types

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in South Lanarkshire in October – they increased 3.3%, to £338,310 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 13.6%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached: up 2.6% monthly; up 13.1% annually; £194,728 averageTerraced: up 2.5% monthly; up 12.4% annually; £139,675 averageFlats: up 1.8% monthly; up 8.1% annually; £95,702 average

Advertisement

Advertisement

How do property prices in South Lanarkshire compare?

Buyers paid 12.3% less than the average price in Scotland (£195,000) in October for a property in South Lanarkshire. Across Scotland, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £296,000.

The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £335,000 on average, and twice as much as more than in South Lanarkshire. Edinburgh properties cost 2.6 times as much as homes in Inverclyde (£127,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Advertisement

Factfile

Average property price in October

Advertisement

South Lanarkshire: £170,839Scotland:£194,874UK: £296,422

Annual growth to October

Advertisement

South Lanarkshire: +11.6%Scotland: +8.5%UK: +12.6%

Highest and lowest annual growth in Scotland