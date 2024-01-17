South Lanarkshire house prices increased slightly in November
House prices increased slightly, by 0.6%, in South Lanarkshire in November, new figures show.
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 0.6% over the last year.
The average South Lanarkshire house price in November was £166,065, Land Registry figures show – a 0.6% increase on October.
Over the month, the picture was similar to that across Scotland, where prices increased 1.1%, and South Lanarkshire was above the 0.8% drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in South Lanarkshire rose by £920 – putting the area 18th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Na h-Eileanan Siar, where property prices increased on average by 10.5%, to £175,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in the Orkney Islands lost 12.4% of their value, giving an average price of £189,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in South Lanarkshire spent an average of £127,970 on their property – £810 less than a year ago, but £27,180 more than in November 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £205,500 on average in November – 60.6% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in South Lanarkshire in November – they increased 1.7%, to £337,470 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 4.3%.
Among other types of property:
How do property prices in South Lanarkshire compare?
Buyers paid 14.4% less than the average price in Scotland (£194,000) in November for a property in South Lanarkshire. Across Scotland, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.
The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £345,000 on average, and 2.1 times the price as in South Lanarkshire. Edinburgh properties cost 2.7 times the price as homes in North Ayrshire (£128,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in November
- South Lanarkshire: £166,065
- Scotland:£194,006
- UK: £284,950
Annual change to November
- South Lanarkshire: +0.6%
- Scotland: +2.2%
- UK: -2.1%
Highest and lowest annual growth in Scotland
- Na h-Eileanan Siar: +10.5%
- The Orkney Islands: -12.4%