South Lanarkshire house prices increased slightly in September

House prices increased slightly, by 0.9%, in South Lanarkshire in September, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 2.1% over the last year.

The average South Lanarkshire house price in September was £168,015, Land Registry figures show – a 0.9% increase on August.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across Scotland, where prices decreased 0.2%, and South Lanarkshire was above the 0.5% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in South Lanarkshire rose by £3,500 – putting the area 13th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in East Lothian, where property prices increased on average by 15.2%, to £348,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in the Orkney Islands lost 8.4% of their value, giving an average price of £196,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in South Lanarkshire spent an average of £129,600 on their property – £1,000 more than a year ago, and £29,700 more than in September 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £207,600 on average in September – 60.2% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in South Lanarkshire in September – they increased 2.3%, to £340,637 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 6.8%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached:

Terraced:

Flats:

How do property prices in South Lanarkshire compare?

Buyers paid 14% less than the average price in Scotland (£195,000) in September for a property in South Lanarkshire. Across Scotland, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £291,000.

The most expensive properties in Scotland were in East Lothian – £348,000 on average, and 2.1 times the price as in South Lanarkshire. East Lothian properties cost 2.7 times the price as homes in North Ayrshire (£127,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in September

South Lanarkshire: £168,015

Scotland:£195,387

UK: £291,385

Annual change to September

South Lanarkshire: +2.1%

Scotland: +2.5%

UK: -0.1%

Highest and lowest annual growth in Scotland