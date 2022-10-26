South Lanarkshire restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
The Apple Pie Kirkmuirhill, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 84 Vere Road, Kirkmuirhill, Lanark was given the score after assessment on September 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 735 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 640 (87%) have pass ratings and 95 (13%) require improvement.