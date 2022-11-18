South Lanarkshire restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
42 minutes ago
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Mad Jacks, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 360 Main Street, Blantyre, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on October 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 727 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 633 (87%) have pass ratings and 94 (13%) require improvement.