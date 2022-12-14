South Lanarkshire restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Mill Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Mill 3 Level 3, New Lanark was given the score after assessment on November 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 722 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 624 (86%) have pass ratings and 98 (14%) require improvement.