South Lanarkshire restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
15 minutes ago
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Salvation Army Community Churc, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Burnblea Street, Hamilton, Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on December 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 721 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 614 (85%) have pass ratings and 107 (15%) require improvement.