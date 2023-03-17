Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
1 hour ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
2 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
2 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
13 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
13 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans

South Lanarkshire restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:23 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

Courtyard wine bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Castlegate, Lanark, South Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on February 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 709 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 614 (87%) have pass ratings and 95 (13%) require improvement.