South Lanarkshire restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:23 GMT
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Courtyard wine bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Castlegate, Lanark, South Lanarkshire was given the score after assessment on February 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 709 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 614 (87%) have pass ratings and 95 (13%) require improvement.