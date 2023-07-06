South Lanarkshire restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

Register
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

LEE PALACE Chinese Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 55 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on June 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Lanarkshire's 708 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 620 (88%) have pass ratings and 88 (12%) require improvement.