South Lanarkshire restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A South Lanarkshire restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST
LEE PALACE Chinese Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 55 Main Street, Rutherglen, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on June 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Lanarkshire's 708 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 620 (88%) have pass ratings and 88 (12%) require improvement.